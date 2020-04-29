AVEVA Group plc 8.2% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

AVEVA Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AVV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. AVEVA Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 3650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 8.2% from today’s opening price of 3372 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 88 points and decreased 1743 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5350 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2634 GBX.

AVEVA Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,812.48 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,195.05. There are currently 161,512,220 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 410,587. Market capitalisation for LON:AVV is £5,680,384,777 GBP.

