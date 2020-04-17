AVEVA Group plc 20.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

AVEVA Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AVV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. AVEVA Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 4200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.2% from today’s opening price of 3493 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 493 points and decreased 1542 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5350 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2634 GBX.

AVEVA Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,116.29 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,218.51. There are currently 161,512,220 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 485,614. Market capitalisation for LON:AVV is £5,539,869,146 GBP.

