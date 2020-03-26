AVEVA Group plc 2.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

AVEVA Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AVV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. AVEVA Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 3500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.6% from today’s opening price of 3412 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1188 points and decreased 1342 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5350 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2634 GBX.

AVEVA Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,582.32 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,248.75. There are currently 161,509,771 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 501,631. Market capitalisation for LON:AVV is £5,614,079,639 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn