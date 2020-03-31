AVEVA Group plc 2.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

AVEVA Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AVV) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. AVEVA Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 3320 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.3% from the opening price of 3398 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1008 points and decreased 1264 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 5350 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2634 GBX.

AVEVA Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 4,494.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 4,243.49. There are currently 161,509,771 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 513,891. Market capitalisation for LON:AVV is £5,607,619,249 GBP.

