AVEVA Group plc 11% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

AVEVA Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AVV) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ today by analysts at HSBC. AVEVA Group plc are listed in the Technology sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 3010 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.0% from today’s opening price of 3382 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 118 points and decreased 1683 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5350 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2634 GBX.

AVEVA Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,927.47 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,204.30. There are currently 161,512,220 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 462,889. Market capitalisation for LON:AVV is £5,358,975,459 GBP.

