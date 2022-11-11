AVEVA Group plc -1.0% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

AVEVA Group plc with ticker (LON:AVV) now has a potential downside of -1.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,113 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AVEVA Group plc share price of 3,145 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -1.0%. Trading has ranged between 1,800 (52 week low) and 3,495 (52 week high) with an average of 988,050 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,510,534,224.



AVEVA Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in industrial software that drives digital transformation for industrial organizations managing complex operational processes. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It connects the power of information and artificial intelligence (AI) with human insight to enable precise decision-making, that helps industries to boost operational delivery and sustainability. Its solutions include digital transformation, engineering, operations, performance, subscription options and cloud services. Its product offerings include AVEVA E3D Design, AVEVA Enterprise Resource Management, AVEVA System Platform, AVEVA InTouch HMI, AVEVA Operations Control, AVEVA Predictive Analytics, AVEVA Insight and PI System. It serves various industries, including chemicals, oil and gas, food and beverage/CPG, infrastructure, manufacturing, marine, mining, and power and utilities.







