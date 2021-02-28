AVEVA GROUP ORD 3 5/9P – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

AVEVA GROUP ORD 3 5/9P with EPIC code (LON:AVV) have now 10 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £34.00 and £27.5 with the average target price sitting at £29.94. Given that the previous closing share price was at £35.19 this indicates there is a potential downside of -14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of £37.03 and the 200 day moving average is £35.82. The company has a market capitalisation of £10b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aveva.com

AVEVA Group , through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions. It also provides digital transformation solutions covering artificial intelligence, cloud, digital twin, edge, extended reality, and Industrial Internet of Things products; and customer support and training services. The company serves customers in the chemicals, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, infrastructure, life sciences, marine, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, pulp and paper, steel fabrication, and water and wastewater industries. AVEVA Group has strategic partnerships with DORIS Group and Schneider Electric to deliver digital twin technology for the upstream oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. AVEVA Group is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric S.E.