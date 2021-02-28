Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

AVEVA GROUP ORD 3 5/9P – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

AVEVA GROUP ORD 3 5/9P with EPIC code (LON:AVV) have now 10 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £34.00 and £27.5 with the average target price sitting at £29.94. Given that the previous closing share price was at £35.19 this indicates there is a potential downside of -14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of £37.03 and the 200 day moving average is £35.82. The company has a market capitalisation of £10b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aveva.com

AVEVA Group , through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions. It also provides digital transformation solutions covering artificial intelligence, cloud, digital twin, edge, extended reality, and Industrial Internet of Things products; and customer support and training services. The company serves customers in the chemicals, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, infrastructure, life sciences, marine, mining, oil and gas, power and utilities, pulp and paper, steel fabrication, and water and wastewater industries. AVEVA Group has strategic partnerships with DORIS Group and Schneider Electric to deliver digital twin technology for the upstream oil and gas markets. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. AVEVA Group is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric S.E.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.