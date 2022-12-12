Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Avery Dennison Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Avery Dennison Corporation found using ticker (AVY) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 221 and 183 calculating the average target price we see 199.82. With the stocks previous close at 179.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The day 50 moving average is 177.23 while the 200 day moving average is 175.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,391m. Company Website: https://www.averydennison.com

The potential market cap would be $16,045m based on the market concensus.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand. This segment provides its products to the home and personal care, beer and beverage, durables, pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, and food market segments; architectural, commercial sign, digital printing, and other related market segments; construction, automotive, and fleet transportation market segments; traffic and safety applications; and sign shops, commercial printers, and designers. The company’s Retail Branding and Information Solutions segment offers brand embellishments, graphic tickets, tags and labels, and sustainable packaging solutions, as well as creative services; radio-frequency identification, visibility and loss prevention, brand protection and security, shelf-edge, and price ticketing and marking solutions; and care, content, and country of origin compliance solutions. It serves retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors, and industrial customers. The company’s Industrial and Healthcare Materials segment provides tapes and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products, mechanical fasteners, and performance polymers under the Fasson and Avery Dennison brands; and tapes under the Yongle brand for wire harnessing and cable wrapping. It serves automotive, electronics, building and construction, electrical, general industrial, personal care, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Avery International Corporation and changed its name to Avery Dennison Corporation in 1990. Avery Dennison Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Mentor, Ohio.

