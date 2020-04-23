AVEO Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 241.2% Upside

AVEO Pharmaceuticals with ticker code (AVEO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 6 with a mean TP of 13.17. With the stocks previous close at 3.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 241.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.59 and the 200 day MA is 5.86. The market cap for the company is $63m. Company Website: http://www.aveooncology.com
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor, for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, metastatic pancreatic ductal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company’s preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix; St. Vincent’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.