AVEO Pharmaceuticals – Consenus Indicates Potential 226.0% Upside

AVEO Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (AVEO) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 6 and has a mean target at 13.17. With the stocks previous close at 4.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 226.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6. The market capitalisation for the company is $64m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aveooncology.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor, for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, metastatic pancreatic ductal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company’s preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix; St. Vincent’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn