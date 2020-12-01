AVEO Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 107.9% Upside

AVEO Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (AVEO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 107.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.77. The market cap for the company is $155m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aveooncology.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals , a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company’s preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix ; St. Vincent’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.