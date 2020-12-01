Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

AVEO Pharmaceuticals – Consensus Indicates Potential 107.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals found using ticker (AVEO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 11.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 107.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.77. The market cap for the company is $155m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aveooncology.com

Share on Stocktwits

AVEO Pharmaceuticals , a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company has also completed a Phase III TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib for the treatment of RCC; and initiated enrollment in a phase Ib/II clinical trial of tivozanib in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab), an immune checkpoint (PD-1) inhibitor for the treatment of RCC. In addition, it is developing Ficlatuzumab, a potent hepatocyte growth factor inhibitory antibody that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer; and AV-203, a potent anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating esophageal cancer. The company’s preclinical stage products include AV-380, a potent humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and AV-353 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has collaboration and license agreements with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix ; St. Vincent’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. It has a clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC to evaluate IMFINZI (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.