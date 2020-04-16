Avenue Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics with ticker code (ATXI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12. With the stocks previous close at 8.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.6. The company has a market cap of $148m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

