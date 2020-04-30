Avenue Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics with ticker code (ATXI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 12. With the stocks previous close at 8.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.21 and the 200 day MA is 7.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $150m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

