Avenue Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics found using ticker (ATXI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 12. With the stocks previous close at 9.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The day 50 moving average is 8.08 and the 200 day MA is 7.66. The company has a market cap of $157m. Company Website: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

