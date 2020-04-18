Avenue Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics with ticker code (ATXI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12. Now with the previous closing price of 9.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.1%. The day 50 moving average is 8.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1. The company has a market capitalisation of $152m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

