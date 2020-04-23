Avenue Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics with ticker code (ATXI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 and has a mean target at 12. Now with the previous closing price of 9.24 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.15 and the 200 day MA is 7.74. The company has a market cap of $156m. Find out more information at: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

