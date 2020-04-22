Avenue Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics with ticker code (ATXI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 calculating the mean target price we have 12. With the stocks previous close at 9.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.7. The market cap for the company is $154m. Find out more information at: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

