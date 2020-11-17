Twitter
Avenue Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 173.6% Upside

Avenue Therapeutics with ticker code (ATXI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 9. Now with the previous closing price of 3.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 173.6%. The 50 day MA is 5.48 while the 200 day moving average is 9.35. The company has a market cap of $56m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.avenuetx.com

Avenue Therapeutics, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Effective as of December 31, 2019, Avenue Therapeutics operates as a subsidiary of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals

