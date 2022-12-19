Avangrid – Consensus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Avangrid found using ticker (AGR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 35 with a mean TP of 42.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of .3%. The 50 day MA is 41.08 and the 200 day MA is 45.38. The company has a market cap of $16,273m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avangrid.com

The potential market cap would be $16,315m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Avangrid, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.