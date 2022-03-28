Twitter
Avangrid – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Avangrid found using ticker (AGR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 48 and 39 and has a mean target at 43.71. With the stocks previous close at 44.91 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.03. The company has a market cap of $17,686m. Find out more information at: https://www.avangrid.com

The potential market cap would be $17,213m based on the market concensus.

Avangrid, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

