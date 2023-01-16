Avangrid – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Avangrid found using ticker (AGR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 56 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 43.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.28 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. The 50 day MA is 42.36 and the 200 day MA is 45.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,779m. Company Website: https://www.avangrid.com

The potential market cap would be $16,510m based on the market concensus.

Avangrid, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.