AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

AvalonBay Communities with ticker code (AVB) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 205 and 140 and has a mean target at 163.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 146.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day MA is 152.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 155.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,519m. Find out more information at: http://www.avalonbay.com

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).

