AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

AvalonBay Communities found using ticker (AVB) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 205 and 140 with a mean TP of 163.81. Now with the previous closing price of 148.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 154.01 while the 200 day moving average is 155.87. The company has a market cap of $20,466m. Visit the company website at: http://www.avalonbay.com

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).

