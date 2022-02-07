AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.0% Upside

AvalonBay Communities found using ticker (AVB) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 307 and 238 and has a mean target at 265.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 250.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 245.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 226.66. The market cap for the company is $34,558m. Find out more information at: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $36,637m based on the market concensus.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).