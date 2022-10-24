AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

AvalonBay Communities found using ticker (AVB) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 282 and 181 with the average target price sitting at 223.55. With the stocks previous close at 172.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The day 50 moving average is 195.36 and the 200 day MA is 216.86. The market cap for the company is $24,455m. Find out more information at: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $31,779m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).