AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.0% Upside

AvalonBay Communities with ticker code (AVB) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 282 and 160 and has a mean target at 191.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 167.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 197.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,891m. Find out more information at: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $27,702m based on the market concensus.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).

