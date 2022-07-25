AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

AvalonBay Communities with ticker code (AVB) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 282 and 174 with the average target price sitting at 225.33. Now with the previous closing price of 196.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 197.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 230.3. The company has a market cap of $27,719m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $31,859m based on the market concensus.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).