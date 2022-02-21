Twitter
AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

AvalonBay Communities found using ticker (AVB) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 285 and 251 calculating the average target price we see 266.45. With the stocks previous close at 236.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 245.78 while the 200 day moving average is 229.08. The company has a market capitalisation of $32,852m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $37,068m based on the market concensus.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).

