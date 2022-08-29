AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

AvalonBay Communities found using ticker (AVB) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 282 and 196 calculating the mean target price we have 233.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 209.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 201.69 and the 200 day moving average is 227.49. The market cap for the company is $29,000m. Visit the company website at: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $32,293m based on the market concensus.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).