AvalonBay Communities – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

AvalonBay Communities with ticker code (AVB) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 285 and 176 and has a mean target at 233.55. Now with the previous closing price of 233.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day MA is 226.53 and the 200 day moving average is 204.67. The company has a market cap of $32,510m. Find out more information at: http://www.avalonbay.com

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).