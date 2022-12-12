AvalonBay Communities, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. with ticker code (AVB) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 282 and 160 calculating the average target price we see 196.18. With the stocks previous close at 169.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 171.97 and the 200 day moving average is 204.31. The company has a market cap of $23,724m. Company Website: https://www.avalonbay.com

The potential market cap would be $27,442m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company’s expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the “Expansion Markets”).