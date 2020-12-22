Twitter
Avacta Group agreement with Astrea Bioseparations ‘the perfect deal’ (Interview)

Avacta Group plc (LON:AVCT) CEO Alastair Smith joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the agreement with Astrea Bioseparations. Alastair explains what affinity separation is, tell us about the market, the details of the deal, how it fits in with the company strategy, other opportunities and progress with the SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test.

Avacta Group is developing novel cancer immunotherapies combining its two proprietary platforms – Affimer® biotherapeutics and pre|CISIONTM tumour targeted chemotherapy. With this approach, the Company aims to address the lack of a durable response to current immunotherapies experienced by most patients. The Company’s therapeutics development activities are based in Cambridge, UK.

The Company benefits from near-term revenues generated from Affimer reagents for diagnostics, bioprocessing and research, through a separate business unit based in Wetherby, UK.

Avacta Group Plc

Astrea Bioseparations Deal with Avacta
