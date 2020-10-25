AutoZone – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.5% Upside

AutoZone found using ticker (AZO) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1570 and 1230 calculating the average target price we see 1392.88. With the stocks previous close at 1175.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 18.5%. The day 50 moving average is 1180.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1134.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,658m. Company Website: http://www.autozone.com

AutoZone retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps. The company also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, it provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and towing and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. As of October 16, 2019, it operated 5,772 stores in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Saint Thomas; 604 stores in Mexico; and 35 stores in Brazil. AutoZone was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

