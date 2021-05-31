Twitter
AutoZone – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

AutoZone with ticker code (AZO) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1700 and 1390 calculating the average target price we see 1635. With the stocks previous close at 1411.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1474 while the 200 day moving average is 1286.52. The market cap for the company is $30,411m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.autozone.com

AutoZone retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps. The company also offers maintenance products, such as antifreeze and windshield washer fluids; brake drums, rotors, shoes, and pads; brake and power steering fluids, and oil and fuel additives; oil and transmission fluids; oil, cabin, air, fuel, and transmission filters; oxygen sensors; paints and accessories; refrigerants and accessories; shock absorbers and struts; spark plugs and wires; and windshield wipers, as well as air fresheners, cell phone accessories, drinks and snacks, floor mats and seat covers, interior and exterior accessories, mirrors, performance products, protectants and cleaners, sealants and adhesives, steering wheel covers, stereos and radios, tools, and wash and wax products. In addition, it provides a sales program that offers commercial credit and delivery of parts and other products; and towing and tire repair services. Further, it sells automotive diagnostic and repair software under the ALLDATA brand through alldata.com and alldatadiy.com; and automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through autozone.com. As of August 29, 2020, it operated 5,885 stores in the United States; 621 stores in Mexico; and 43 stores in Brazil. AutoZone was founded in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

