AutoWeb – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.2% Upside

AutoWeb found using ticker (AUTO) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.56. Now with the previous closing price of 3.47 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.02 and the 200 day MA is 3.1. The market cap for the company is $44m. Visit the company website at: http://www.autoweb.com

AutoWeb operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company’s products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer’s Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb in October 2017. AutoWeb was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.