AutoNation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.3% Upside

AutoNation found using ticker (AN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 69.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.3%. The 50 day MA is 57.6 while the 200 day moving average is 47.7. The market cap for the company is $4,985m. Visit the company website at: http://www.autonation.com

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 317 new vehicle franchises from 231 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. It also owned and operated 81 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA stores, 4 automotive auction operations, and 17 parts distribution centers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

