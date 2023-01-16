AutoNation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

AutoNation found using ticker (AN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 104 calculating the average target price we see 145.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 115.92 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 114.08 while the 200 day moving average is 113.6. The market cap for the company is $9,737m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.autonation.com

The potential market cap would be $12,208m based on the market concensus.

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 339 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 57 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 9 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.