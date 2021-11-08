AutoNation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.7% Upside

AutoNation with ticker code (AN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 186 and 116 with the average target price sitting at 152.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.7%. The 50 day MA is 120.95 and the 200 day MA is 109.43. The company has a market cap of $8,104m. Find out more information at: http://www.autonation.com

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.