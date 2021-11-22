AutoNation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

AutoNation found using ticker (AN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 186 and 103 calculating the mean target price we have 150.5. Now with the previous closing price of 120.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The 50 day MA is 120.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 104.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,724m. Visit the company website at: http://www.autonation.com

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.