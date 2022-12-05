AutoNation – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

AutoNation found using ticker (AN) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 238 and 104 and has a mean target at 148.44. Now with the previous closing price of 121.17 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 109.67 and the 200 day MA is 113.76. The company has a market cap of $6,001m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.autonation.com

The potential market cap would be $7,351m based on the market concensus.

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 339 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 57 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 9 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.