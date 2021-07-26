AutoNation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

AutoNation with ticker code (AN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 161 and 65 with a mean TP of 112.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.45 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.5%. The day 50 moving average is 99.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.52. The company has a market cap of $8,357m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.autonation.com

AutoNation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 315 new vehicle franchises from 230 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 74 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.