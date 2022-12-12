AutoNation, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

AutoNation, Inc. with ticker code (AN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 238 and 104 with a mean TP of 148.44. Now with the previous closing price of 117.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.82 and the 200 day moving average is 114.05. The company has a market cap of $10,242m. Find out more information at: https://www.autonation.com

The potential market cap would be $12,906m based on the market concensus.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 339 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. The company also owned and operated 57 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 9 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.