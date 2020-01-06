Automatic Data Processing, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. with ticker code (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 195 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 179.59. Now with the previous closing price of 170.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 169.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 165.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $73,541m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.