Automatic Data Processing, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 3.8% Upside

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. with ticker code (ADP) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 212 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 182.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 176.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 170.48 and the 200 day MA is 166.11. The company has a market cap of $77,163m. Find out more information at: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.