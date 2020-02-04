Automatic Data Processing – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Automatic Data Processing with ticker code (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 212 and 165 with the average target price sitting at 185.53. Now with the previous closing price of 171.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 172.1 while the 200 day moving average is 166.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $75,099m. Visit the company website at: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.