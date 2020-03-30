Automatic Data Processing – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

Automatic Data Processing with ticker code (ADP) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 212 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 170.31. Now with the previous closing price of 137.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 152.59 and the 200 day moving average is 163.45. The market capitalisation for the company is $56,724m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

