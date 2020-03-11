Automatic Data Processing – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 212 and 165 calculating the mean target price we have 185.76. With the stocks previous close at 154.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day MA is 171.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 167.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $65,303m. Find out more information at: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

