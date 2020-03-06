Automatic Data Processing – Consenus Indicates Potential 15.6% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 212 and 165 and has a mean target at 185.76. Now with the previous closing price of 160.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.6%. The 50 day MA is 173.57 while the 200 day moving average is 167.71. The company has a market cap of $66,797m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn