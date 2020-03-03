Automatic Data Processing – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 212 and 165 and has a mean target at 185.76. With the stocks previous close at 163 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 174.64 and the 200 day moving average is 167.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $70,281m. Find out more information at: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn