Automatic Data Processing – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Automatic Data Processing found using ticker (ADP) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 181 and 124 calculating the average target price we see 149.65. With the stocks previous close at 148.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 140.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 142.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $64,133m. Company Website: http://www.adp.com

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

